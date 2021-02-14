This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Nordic skiing — The Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team finishes just one point behind Section 4 champion Roseville to narrowly miss out on a state bid, but qualifies five individuals for the state meet, including Brett Ylonen, Sean Bjork, Joey Bauer, Eric Corcoran and Eric Johnson. Competing in the toughest section in the state, the defending state champion Stillwater girls place third behind Roseville and Forest Lake but qualify Nora Gilbertson and Cassie Pratt as individuals.
Boys hockey — Michael Kreutzfeldt scores 53 seconds into overtime to lift Stillwater to a 2-1 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over Mounds View. The Ponies (13-2-2 SEC, 15-4-2) extend their lead to two points in the conference standings and improve to 9-0-2 in games decided by one goal or less. Cody Corbett notches the other goal for the Ponies, who receive 23 saves from Blake Cates.
Alpine skiing — Jay Brooks sets the pace for the Stillwater boys alpine ski team, which places second behind two-time defending state champion St. Thomas Academy at the Section 4 meet to qualify for state. The Stillwater girls narrowly miss out on a state bid while placing third behind Minnehaha Academy and East Ridge, but Avery Clifford and Kelsey Sievert advance to state as individuals.
