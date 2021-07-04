Drew Lynch col.jpg

Drew Lynch

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Legion baseball — The Stillwater Legion baseball team posts a 4-1 record to place second in the Moose Country Challenge in Mendota Heights. Post #48 reels off four consecutive victories before falling to Rosetown 7-3 in the championship game. Stillwater’s victories are against Rosemount, St. Paul Park, Rosetown (in 10 innings) and South St. Paul before falling in the rematch against Rosetown.

Boys golf — After closing out his senior season with an eighth-place finish in the Class AAA state meet, Drew Lynch is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys golf team. Lynch, the individual Section 4AAA medalist, joins teammate Lars Lillehei in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team that places third in the conference standings and fourth in the section tourney.

