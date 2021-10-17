Nate Ricci col.jpg

Nate Ricci

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Football — In Stillwater’s first-ever football game against East Ridge, Nate Ricci gains 136 of his 192 rushing yards in the second half to help the Ponies pull away for a 33-6 Suburban East Conference victory at SAHS. Ricci also completes 4 of 5 passes for 76 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown to Charlie Register to help the Ponies improve to 4-2 on the season (4-2 SEC).

Girls tennis — Natalie Phippen and Jenna Sherrick record singles victories, but the Stillwater girls tennis team falls falls in three sets at third singles and second doubles in an eventual 5-2 loss against Mahtomedi in the finals of the Section 4AA tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center. The Ponies finish the season with a 12-5 record.

Boys cross country — Winning for the sixth time in as many races, the top-ranked Stillwater boys cross country team outdistances White Bear Lake 52-119 to win the Alexandria Meet of Champions. Wayde Hall and Eric Colvin place second and fifth to lead the Ponies.

