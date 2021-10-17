This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Football — In Stillwater’s first-ever football game against East Ridge, Nate Ricci gains 136 of his 192 rushing yards in the second half to help the Ponies pull away for a 33-6 Suburban East Conference victory at SAHS. Ricci also completes 4 of 5 passes for 76 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown to Charlie Register to help the Ponies improve to 4-2 on the season (4-2 SEC).
Girls tennis — Natalie Phippen and Jenna Sherrick record singles victories, but the Stillwater girls tennis team falls falls in three sets at third singles and second doubles in an eventual 5-2 loss against Mahtomedi in the finals of the Section 4AA tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center. The Ponies finish the season with a 12-5 record.
Boys cross country — Winning for the sixth time in as many races, the top-ranked Stillwater boys cross country team outdistances White Bear Lake 52-119 to win the Alexandria Meet of Champions. Wayde Hall and Eric Colvin place second and fifth to lead the Ponies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.