This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys cross country — Becoming the event’s first-ever three time winner, Wayde Hall runs the fastest time in the 20-year history of the Stillwater boys cross country team’s annual twilight meet at Stillwater Junior High School. Hall, who is ranked No. 1 in the individual state coaches poll, completes the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15:26 to surpass a list of previous winners that includes Luke Watson (15:30), Jake Watson (15:31) and Ben Blankenship (15:33). Freshman Eli Krahn is the runner-up with a time of 15:53.
Girls swimming and diving — After a somewhat sluggish start, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team reels off four straight victories in the middle of the meet to pull away for a comfortable victory in the Suburban East Conference Relays at SJHS. The Ponies total 136 points to outdistance runner-up Woodbury (110) and third-place Mounds View (96) in the 10-team field.
Boys soccer — Nathan Purdie and Roma Devine each score in the first 20 minutes of play to help propel the Stillwater boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Wayzata in the championship game of the Minnesota Cup at SAHS. Alex Jurcoi also scores in the first half for the Ponies, who win the tourney for the second year in a row. Ben Wilhelm finishes with six saves to earn the shutout.
