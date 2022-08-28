Wayde Hall col.jpg

Wayde Hall

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Becoming the event’s first-ever three time winner, Wayde Hall runs the fastest time in the 20-year history of the Stillwater boys cross country team’s annual twilight meet at Stillwater Junior High School. Hall, who is ranked No. 1 in the individual state coaches poll, completes the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15:26 to surpass a list of previous winners that includes Luke Watson (15:30), Jake Watson (15:31) and Ben Blankenship (15:33). Freshman Eli Krahn is the runner-up with a time of 15:53.

