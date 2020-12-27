This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Nordic skiing — Reclaiming the Bill Simpson Trophy, which is named after the long-time Stillwater coach, the Stillwater Nordic ski teams sweep the boys and girls divisions in the Holiday Relays at Troll Hollow. The Stillwater girls finish second in the classic and third in the freestyle standings while the boys finish first in classic and third in freestyle category.
Boys swimming and diving — Vince Radecke wins the 200 and 500 freestyle races and contributes to two first-place relays to help send the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team to a victory in the 13-team Bengal Invitational. Paul Knaak contributes second-place finishes for the Ponies in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
Wrestling — Seniors Mitch Elmer (215 pounds) and Brock Horwath (285) each capture individual titles to help carry the Stillwater wrestling team to a runner-up showing in the 10-team Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational. The Ponies also receive individual second-place finishes from Sam Rippe (130) and Branden Madsen (135).
