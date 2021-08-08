Meghan Talbot col.jpg

Meghan Talbot

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Synchronized swimming — Senior Meghan Talbot and junior Summer Olson are chosen Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater synchronized swimming team, which finishes with a 6-0 record before placing second at the state meet. Joy Hammer and Claire Rutscher join Olson in earning all-conference honors for the Ponies.

Football — First-year Stillwater football coach Beau LaBore and a cast of current Ponies players host about 100 youngsters in grades 3-6 for the Pony Youth Football Camp at Stillwater Area High School.

