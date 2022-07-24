This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls golf — Senior Cassie Deeg receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the two-time state runner-up Stillwater girls golf team. This marks the fifth time in six seasons that Deeg is chosen MVP for the Ponies in what is also the final season for long-time head coach Mike O’Rourke.
Honors — Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Tom Linner are chosen to receive the Jim McLaughlin Scholarship(s) presented annually to Stillwater Area High School seniors who display character, leadership, citizenship, scholarship and athletic ability. Eder-Zdechlik (girls hockey, softball) and Linner (boys cross country, track and field) each contributed to two state championship teams while serving as captains during their prep careers.
Golf — Stillwater graduate Hudson Carpenter places 25th in the MGA State Amateur Championship at Hastings Country Club. Less than a week later, the South Dakota State University finishes in a tie for second place in a U.S. Amateur Championship section qualifier at Victory Links Golf Club in Blaine. The top three finishers in the event qualify for the U.S. Amateur to be played at Cherry Hills Country Club.
