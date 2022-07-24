Tom Linner col.jpg

Tom Linner

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls golf — Senior Cassie Deeg receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the two-time state runner-up Stillwater girls golf team. This marks the fifth time in six seasons that Deeg is chosen MVP for the Ponies in what is also the final season for long-time head coach Mike O’Rourke.

Tags

Load comments