This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Tom Linner claims the individual title and leads the fourth-ranked Stillwater boys cross country team to a 60-74 victory over White Bear Lake and the rest of the field at the Milaca Mega Meet. It marks the first varsity win for Linner, who paces a clean sweep for the program as Stillwater runners also capture individual titles in the JV (Ethan Anderson), 10th-grade (Sean Bjork) and 9th-grade (Tayler Aarness) races.

Volleyball — Adrianna Nora finishes with 31 kills and 10 blocks to help the Stillwater volleyball team rally from down two sets for a 3-2 SEC victory over Mounds View at SAHS. Nora also collects 16 digs while playing in the front and back row after an injury sidelines libero Erin Gaides.

Boys soccer — Brett Ylonen makes four saves as Stillwater blanks East Ridge 2-0 in a Suburban East Conference boys soccer game at SAHS. The shutout is Ylonen’s 11th of the season and the record-setting 35th of his career, which pushes him past Matt Carlson (34) on the school’s all-time list.

Honors — The St. Croix Valley Athletic Hall of Fame welcomes new members Alena Martens, Nate Dwyer, Michael Stratton and Kurt Gunning as part of its 2010 induction class.

