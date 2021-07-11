Andrew Rose col.jpg

Andrew Rose

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys track and field — One of 17 Ponies to earn All-Suburban East Conference honors, Marshall Davis receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Stillwater boys track and field team. The senior is all-state in both hurdles events and also contributes to a state champion and record-setting 4x400 relay team that also includes Makao Day, Nate Ricci and Neal Goff, helping the program to its first MSHSL state championship in more than a decade.

Football — Stillwater senior and all-state linebacker Andrew Rose records a team-high six tackles to help lead the North squad to a 17-7 victory over the South team in the 38th Annual Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game.

Colleges — Former Stillwater standout Collin McGarry prepares for his fourth season as a member of the Minnesota Gophers football team under new head coach Jerry Kill.

