This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Alpine skiing — Mahtomedi sweeps the top three spots, but the Stillwater girls alpine skiing team shows off its depth while filling out the remainder of the top 10 to secure a 28-27 nonconference dual meet victory over the Zephyrs at Afton Alps. Rachel Amos and Maddie Neubauer place fourth and fifth to lead the Ponies. Led by Will Raedeke, Zach Raven and Brent Barclay in the top three spots, the Stillwater boys cruise to a 49-6 victory over the Zephyrs.

