This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Alpine skiing — Mahtomedi sweeps the top three spots, but the Stillwater girls alpine skiing team shows off its depth while filling out the remainder of the top 10 to secure a 28-27 nonconference dual meet victory over the Zephyrs at Afton Alps. Rachel Amos and Maddie Neubauer place fourth and fifth to lead the Ponies. Led by Will Raedeke, Zach Raven and Brent Barclay in the top three spots, the Stillwater boys cruise to a 49-6 victory over the Zephyrs.
Boys swimming and diving — A balanced effort helps the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team overtake Edina to capture third place in the Class AA True Team state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Ponies record just 12 top-10 finishes, but strength from its third and fourth finishers pushed them into contention while finishing behind only Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. Stillwater’s highest finish is a third-place effort from Liam Gibb in diving.
Girls hockey — Allison Pasiuk turns away 24 shots to notch the shutout as Stillwater dispatches Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0 in a Suburban East Conference girls hockey game at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Sierra Smith scores two goals and Ali Biagini adds another for the Ponies (11-5-0 SEC, 13-9-1).
