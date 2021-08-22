Rob McGarry III col.jpg

Rob McGarry

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Football — An all-state running back when he cavorted for the Ponies, Stillwater’s Rob McGarry is announced a member of the 2011 induction class for the Old Timers Football Hall of Fame.

Fellowship — Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Roy Smalley is the main speaker for the M.V.P. (Men. Value. Purpose.) meeting at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1974 MLB draft played for several teams and was a member of the World Series Champion Minnesota Twins in 1987.

