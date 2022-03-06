Branden Madsen col.jpg

Branden Madsen

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Gymnastics — The Stillwater gymnastics team finishes eighth in the Class AA state meet with a score of 142.8. Kylie Wittl records the top performance in the individual state meet with a 14th-place finish in the vault while Alicia Doerr places 26th in the all-around with a score of 35.675.

Wrestling — Senior Branden Madsen becomes just the ninth Stillwater wrestler to advance to the state finals, but falls to Apple Valley eighth-grader Mark Hall to finish second at 145 pounds. It is the second state title in a row for Hall, who pins Madsen in the second period. Madsen is the only placewinner among Stillwater’s five state qualifiers, a list that also includes Christian Bahl (106 pounds), Wayde Hall (113), Austin Jordan (120) and Dillan Nelson (126).

Boys swimming and diving — Vince Radecke earns all-state honors in three events to lead the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team to a 10th-place finish in the MSHSL state meet. The senior places fifth in the 200 freestyle and also contributes to a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth-place effort and school record in the 400 freestyle relay. Fellow seniors Paul Knaak, Tait Delahunt and Evan Maxwell join Radecke on the relay teams.

