This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls hockey — After knocking off fifth-ranked Roseville 1-0, the Stillwater girls hockey team upends fourth-ranked White Bear Lake 3-2 in a Suburban East Conference contest. Allison Eder-Zdechlik, Sarah Bruchu and Sara Bustad each provide goals for the Ponies (13-3-1 SEC, 17-6-1) in their win over the league-leading Bears.
Nordic skiing — Led by Brett Ylonen, Joey Bauer and Sean Bjork, the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team places three skiers in the top six to edge Roseville 471-465 to win the team’s first Suburban East Conference championship in eight seasons. The Ponies place second, just three points behind Forest Lake, in the girls standings. Nora Gilbertson claims the individual pursuit title for Stillwater. All 10 skiers in the lineup for the Stillwater boys and girls teams earn all-conference honors.
Special Olympics — Tom Crotty delivers a belly flop into the frigid waters of White Bear Lake as part of a group of parents, athletes and supporters representing the St. Croix Valley Lumberjacks who participate in the Polar Plunge. The Lumberjacks raise $4,655 with a crew that includes Karen Crotty, Kathy Junker, Suresh Ahanya, Rishi Ahanya, Surekha Palreddy, Ashley Junker, Hannah Olson, Rhindie Schwebach, Ken Schwebach, Francesca Zeller and Andres Zeller.
