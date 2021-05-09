This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Baseball — David Koll allows just two hits and two walks while striking out 10 in a complete game as Stillwater defeats Mounds View 2-1 in a Suburban East Conference baseball game at SAHS. Joe Zorn and Will Anderson each double as the Ponies score twice with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. It marks the fifth consecutive one-run game for the Ponies (8-3 SEC, 9-3), who are 4-1 during that stretch.
Boys track and field — The Stillwater boys track and field team records six first-place finishes and senior Marshall Davis plays a role in four of them while helping the Ponies to a 156-111 victory over White Bear Lake and the rest of the seven-team field at the St. Thomas Invitational. Davis wins the 110 and 300 hurdles, the triple jump and contributes to a victory in the 4x400 relay. Eric Colvin adds another victory in the 3,200 meters for Stillwater, which also prevails in the 4x800 relay.
Softball — Rachel Rhode strikes out 15 batters while allowing three walks and five hits to help lead the Stillwater softball team to a 6-3 SEC victory over Mounds View at SAHS. Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Hannah Heacox collect two hits apiece for the Ponies, who improve to 8-0 in the conference and 11-1 overall.
