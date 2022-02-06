This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Nordic skiing — The third-ranked Stillwater girls Nordic ski team (465) holds off rivals Forest Lake (459) and Roseville (449) to win the Suburban East Conference championship at Troll Hollow. Nora Gilbertson finishes second in the individual standings to lead nine Ponies who receive All-SEC honors, including Emily Olson, Cassie Pratt, Vessa Pearsall, Shelby Ahrendt, Haley Beech, Mackenzie Diggins, Abby Lange and Megan Weaver.
Girls hockey — In just her second game back after missing three weeks with an injury, Hannah Okerstrom scores just eight seconds into the game and finishes with two goals and an assist in Stillwater’s 3-0 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Hastings. Allison Pasiuk makes 18 saves to earn the shutout.
Alpine skiing — Steig Peterson and Jake Allison place third and fourth to help lift the Stillwater boys alpine ski team to a victory in the conference finale as the Ponies defend their SEC championship. The Stillwater girls finish second behind Mounds View in the meet, but it’s good enough to secure the overall conference title after placing second behind East Ridge a year earlier. Kelsey Sievert leads the Ponies with a fifth-place finish in the individual standings.
