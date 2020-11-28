This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls swimming and diving — Hannah Bowen wins the 9th and 10th gold medals in a remarkable career to help the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team to a third-place finish in the Class AA state meet. Bowen claims her third straight individual state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. She also contributes to a 200 freestyle relay team that places second and a 400 freestyle relay team that finishes third at state. Stillwater also receives fifth-place finishes from Claire Rutscher (100 backstroke), Mady Gockowski (100 breastroke) and Emily Jacobs (500 freestyle).
Adapted soccer — Austin Harjes (varsity) and Matthew Bonine (JV) receive Most Valuable Player honors for the Stillwater varsity and JV adapted soccer teams during the program’s postseason awards banquet. Harjes is also chosen the varsity team’s Rookie of the Year and Riley Cludy receives the High Scorer Award.
Girls hockey — Allison Pasiuk notches 15 saves to earn a shutout as Stillwater blanks Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in a nonconference girls hockey game at the SCVRC. Sammi Reiter finishes with two goals while Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Caitlin Hewes add a goal each for the Ponies (2-0).
