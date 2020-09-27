This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Football — Before an estimated homecoming crowd of 4,500, the Stillwater football team cruises to a 34-6 victory over Forest Lake at SAHS. Corey Petersen rushes for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries to help lead the Ponies, who also receive a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Carson Cannon. Forest Lake scores with just one second remaining in the game to spoil Stillwater’s bid for a shutout.
Girls tennis — With the team score tied at 3-all, Aliza Deming and Natalie Cardenas deliver a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory at second doubles to lift Stillwater to a 4-3 girls tennis victory over Roseville. Natalie Phippen, Katherine Beach and Kelsey Pedersen each provide singles victories to help the Ponies prevail.
Boys soccer — Sam Rasmussen scores on a pass from Charlie Adams with less than two minutes remaining to lift the Stillwater boys soccer team to a 1-0 SEC victory over Park at SAHS. Brett Ylonen finishes with four saves for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 10-2) to earn his eighth shutout of the season.
