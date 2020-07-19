This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys tennis — Senior Blake Roth and junior Victor Lo are co-recipients of the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Stillwater boys tennis team. Eric Hilpert, Nico Gibb and Colton Anderson each receive all-conference honors for the Ponies while senior Eric King garners the Chuck Anderson Scholarship Award.
Boys track and field — Record-setting senior Frank Falzone, who claimed an individual state title in the 400 meters, receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for a Stillwater boys track and field team that places fourth at the True Team and MSHSL state meets. Senior Ryan Nichols is chosen to receive the Ern Peaslee Memorial Scholarship Award.
Golf — Hailey Boner and Cassie Deeg, who will be juniors at Stillwater Area High School, place fourth and sixth in the Minnesota PGA State Junior Girls Championship at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Recent SAHS graduate and South Dakota State University recruit Hudson Carpenter places 12th in the Minnesota PGA State Junior Boys Championship, also at Giants Ridge. A week earlier, Carpenter places fourth in the Minnesota Golf Association’s State Junior Boys Championship at Wildflower at Fair Hills Golf Course in Detroit Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.