This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Wrestling — Josh Sherman, Branden Madsen, Colin Hertz, Alec Cruz, Alex Hagel, Mitch Keogh and Brock Horwath each record pins as the Stillwater wrestling team cruises to a 63-18 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in their season opener at SAHS.
Girls tennis — Senior Katherine Beach is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls tennis team, which advances to the Section 4AA semifinals and finishes with a 6-9 record against a rugged schedule that includes seven matches against teams ranked among the top 10 in Class A or AA. Beach and Natalie Phippen each receive All-SEC honors for the Ponies.
Boys cross country — One of six Ponies to earn all-conference honors, junior Tom Linner receives the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater boys cross country team. Eric Colvin, Wayde Hall, Nate Hanson, Sean Bjork and Tayler Aarness join Linner in earning All-SEC honors for a team that wins six of nine races, including conference and section titles, before placing seventh at state.
