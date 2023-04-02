Shelby Ahrendt col.jpg

Shelby Ahrendt

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Alpine skiing — Steig Peterson is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team and Kennedy O’Reilly receives the same honor for the Stillwater girls. It is the third straight MVP award for Peterson, who helps lead the Ponies to conference and section championships before placing second at the state meet. O’Reilly and the Stillwater girls win the SEC title and place second in the section meet before finishing sixth at state.

