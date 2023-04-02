This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Alpine skiing — Steig Peterson is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team and Kennedy O’Reilly receives the same honor for the Stillwater girls. It is the third straight MVP award for Peterson, who helps lead the Ponies to conference and section championships before placing second at the state meet. O’Reilly and the Stillwater girls win the SEC title and place second in the section meet before finishing sixth at state.
Nordic skiing — Shelby Ahrendt and Sean Bjork receive the Most Valuable Athlete awards from the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic skiing teams. Ahrendt is the lone senior in the lineup for the Stillwater girls, who place second in the Suburban East Conference before winning the Section 4 title and placing fourth at state. Bjork places 14th at the state meet to earn all-state honors for a team that is the Section 4 runner-up.
Archery — The St. Croix Preparatory Academy archery team wins its third straight NASP-NCB state tournament at Champlin Park High School. Led by overall champion Ed Blair, the Lions total 3,379 points to finish 40 points ahead of runner-up Champlin Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.