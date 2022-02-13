This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Alpine skiing — Led by Steig Peterson, Jake Allison and Will Raedeke in the top eight, the Stillwater boys alpine ski team captures the Section 4 championship to earn a repeat trip to state. Kelsey Sievert and Hanna Gjermo advance to state for the Stillwater girls, who place fourth behind Minneapolis Southwest, East Ridge and Eagan.
Boys basketball — A big comeback forces overtime, but the Stillwater boys basketball team is unable to finish the job in a 99-90 loss to White Bear Lake in double overtime at SAHS. Hamish Abbott finishes with a team-high 25 points for the Ponies, who trail by 19 points with just six minutes remaining in regulation before closing with a 23-4 run to force overtime.
Nordic skiing — The Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team holds off Forest Lake 381-373 to win the Section 4 Meet at Troll Hollow, one of the few sites within a reasonable distance that featured actual snow. Nora Gilbertson leads the Ponies in second place while Emily Olson and Vessa Pearsall follow in fifth and sixth. The Stillwater boys place second behind Forest Lake but advance five to state as individuals, including Sean Bjork, Nate Hanson, Eric Corcoran, Ethan Anderson and Paul Larson.
