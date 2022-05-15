Anna Posbergh col.jpg

Anna Posbergh

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Baseball — Andy Peterson allows just three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in a complete game as Stillwater knocks off Woodbury 4-1 in a Suburban East Conference baseball game. Austin Holmberg collects two of Stillwater’s seven hits in the game.

Girls track and field — Even with a disqualification in the 4x200 relay, the Stillwater girls track and field team holds off East Ridge 717.5-669.5 for the top spot in the True Team Section 2AAA Meet at SAHS. Propelling the Ponies top-three finishes in the pole vault with Anna Posbergh, Alex Holmberg and Alicia Doerr and a sweep of the top three spots in the long jump with Posbergh, Doerr and Karina Ikuta.

Boys golf — Freshman Sammy Sicard claims medalist honors in at the second event in a row to help lead the Stillwater boys golf team to a victory in an eight-team invitational at Oak Glen Golf Course. Sicard cards an even-par 72 to lead the Ponies who finish with a team score of 299 to easily outdistance runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall (321). Lars Lillehei and Anthony Johnson each finish with 75s and Jeff Carstens adds a 77 to complete the scoring.

