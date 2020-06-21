This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls golf — Led by all-state honorees Cassie Deeg (78-78—156) and Hailey Boner (78-79—157), who place seventh and eighth in the individual standings, the Stillwater girls golf team finishes third in the Class AAA state meet. The showing is the program’s best in more than two decades.
Boys track and field — After placing second in the event a year ago, Stillwater senior Frank Falzone breaks his own school record with a time of 48.35 to win a gold medal in the 400 meters at the Class AA track and field state meet. Brian Brochman placed second in the 1,600 meters (4:14.12) and Marshall Davis finished third in the 110 hurdles (15.26) for the Ponies, who scored 35 points to place fourth in the team standings. Falzone also joined Jack Baglio, Jake Lammi and Neal Goff to place fifth in the 4x200 relay (1:29.85).
Baseball — The fourth-ranked Stillwater baseball team falls to SEC rival Forest Lake 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament at Dick Siebert Field. The Ponies also fall to Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the consolation semifinals. Stillwater finishes with just five hits as Evan Johnson fires a complete game for the Rangers.
Boys golf — Senior Hudson Carpenter shoots a second-round 74 to finish with a total of 151 to place in a tie for 14th place at the Class AAA boys golf state meet. One of the highlights for Carpenter is an eagle on the par-4 fifth hole on the east nine, which he holes out with a sand wedge from about 100 yards.
Girls track and field — Sophomore Kelcie Kempenich finishes fifth in the high jump and joins Rachael Berns, Natalie Phippen and Caitlin Hewes on a team that places fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:59.00) to lead the Stillwater girls track and field team at the state meet. Emily Olson also earns all-state honors for the Ponies with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 meters (11:17.37).
