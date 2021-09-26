This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys soccer — Jason Schwab scores on a penalty kick with just four minutes remaining to propel Stillwater to a 1-0 Suburban East Conference boys soccer victory at Woodbury. Ben Wilhelm finishes with five saves for the Ponies (5-0-0 SEC, 10-2-0), who remain the only undefeated team in conference play.
Volleyball — After losing six straight matches to start the season, the Stillwater volleyball team rallies for a 17-25, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-20 victory at Roseville. It marks the seventh consecutive victory for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 7-6), who receive a team-high 13 kills and 40 digs from Savannah Sprenger.
Special Olympics — The St. Croix Valley Lumberjacks equestrian team sends eight athletes to compete in the Showmanship, Western Equitation, and Western Obstacle events in an event at Northwest Saddle Club in North Branch. In an event that attracts 124 Special Olympics athletes from 17 Minnesota delegations, the Lumberjacks capture two gold medals, five silver medals and seven bronze medals.
