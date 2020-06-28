This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys golf — Two-time all-state performer Hudson Carpenter is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys golf team, which finishes second in the Suburban East Conference and fourth in the Section 4AAA tournament. Joey Kroening and Drew Lynch join Carpenter in earning All-SEC honors.
Girls lacrosse — The Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater girls lacrosse team names senior goaltender Luci Gaertner its Most Valuable Athlete. Gaertner, Sammi Reiter, Hannah Dickman, Emily Gould and Abby Harri join Gaertner in receiving all-confernce honors for a team that finishes with a 12-4 record, including 6-1 in the SEC to tie Roseville for the league title. Stillwater also advances to the Section 4 finals before falling to Mounds View 12-11.
Swimming and diving — Recent SAHS graduate Maggie Keefer places first in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events at the USA Diving Summer Junior Region Championships in Arvada, Colo. The victories qualify the two-time individual state diving champion for the Ponies to compete in the USA Diving Summer Junior Zone C Championships at the University of Minnesota.
