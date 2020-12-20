This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls basketball — Six different players drain at least one 3-pointer to help send the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 73-38 Suburban East Conference victory over Hastings. It is the fourth win in a row for the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 4-2), who receive a team-high 18 points from Kristin Sahr and 10 points apiece from Kelcie Kempenich and Savanna Handevidt.
Gymnastics — Kylie Wittl delivers Stillwater’s top score in the uneven bars and also turns in a career best all-around total of 35.875 to lead the Ponies to a 137.225-129.85 Suburban East Conference gymnastics victory over Woodbury. Alicia Doerr produces the top scores for the Ponies in the beam and floor while Chloe Leuma takes top honors in the vault.
Girls swimming and diving — After finishing a remarkable prep career with 10 state gold medals, senior Hannah Bowen receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team. Bowen and the Ponies finish the season with an 11-0 dual meet record and claim conference and section titles before placing third at the MSHSL state meet. Stillwater also places second at True Team state.
