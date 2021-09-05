Summer Olson col.jpg

Summer Olson

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls soccer — Despite outshooting Apple Valley 33-2, it takes a goal from Katie Holder nearly five minutes into the second overtime to lift the Stillwater girls soccer team to a 2-1 nonconference victory over the Eagles. Maddie Schaak also tallies a goal for the Ponies.

Girls swimming and diving — Despite collecting victories in just three of 11 swimming events, Stillwater holds off Hastings 96-85 in their Suburban East Conference opener at SJHS. In a meet that was close throughout, Summer Olson, Mady Gockowski and Tiffany Vang finish 1-2-3 in the breastroke to help swing the outcome in Stillwater’s favor.

Boys soccer — After outscoring its first three opponents by a combined 15-1, the Stillwater boys soccer team improves to 4-0 with a 5-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Hastings. Nathan Purdie provides two goals for the Ponies, who also receive a goal each from Eli Bjerk, Patrick Roth and Shane Claugherty.

