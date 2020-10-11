Jerome Hamilton col.jpg

Jerome Hamilton

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Volleyball — Emily McDonough (16) and Adrianna Nora (18) combine for 34 kills as the Stillwater volleyball team defeats the Royals 3-1 in an SEC match at Woodbury. Savannah Sprenger adds 10 kills for the Ponies. Stillwater’s victory creates a three-way deadlock atop the conference standings with the Ponies, Royals and Cretin-Derham Hall.

Football — Jerome Hamilton rushes for 131 yards on 27 carries in his first career start to help lift Stillwater to a 34-7 SEC football victory over Woodbury at SAHS. The Ponies limit Woodbury to 106 total yards, including just 21 through the first three quarters.

Boys soccer — Patrick Roth and Charlie Adams each score a goal to send the Stillwater boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Mounds View, which secures the Suburban East Conference championship for the Ponies. Brett Ylonen also notches his 13th shutout of the season in goal for Stillwater.

Girls soccer — The Stillwater girls soccer team receives a goal each from Alli O’Brien, Maureen Stormont and Katie Holder to defeat Mounds View 3-1 and earn the program’s first conference title in eight years.

Tags

Load comments