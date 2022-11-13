Eric Colvin col.jpg

Eric Colvin

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — It was a disappointing day for the Minnesota state champion boys cross country team as Stillwater places fourth in the Nike Cross Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D., to miss out on a repeat trip to Nike Nationals. Senior Eric Colvin, however, advances to Nike Nationals after placing fourth in the individual standings.

