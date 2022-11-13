This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys cross country — It was a disappointing day for the Minnesota state champion boys cross country team as Stillwater places fourth in the Nike Cross Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D., to miss out on a repeat trip to Nike Nationals. Senior Eric Colvin, however, advances to Nike Nationals after placing fourth in the individual standings.
Girls swimming and diving — With first-place finishes in 11 of 12 events, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team cruises to a comfortable 629-424.5 victory over runner-up Centennial in the Section 4AA Meet at Stillwater Junior High School. It is the 11th straight section title for the Ponies, who qualify 11 athletes making up a total of 16 entries for the state meet. Kylie Burgess, Sophia Bisch, Claire Rutscher and Kristin Erf each advance in four events for the Ponies.
Girls golf — Nathan Schwarz is chosen to replace Mike O’Rourke as the head coach for the Stillwater girls golf team. O’Rourke spent 32 seasons as head coach for the Ponies, a program that won state championships in 1986 and 1987 and has placed among the top three at state each of the previous three seasons.
