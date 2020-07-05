This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Softball — Senior third baseman Kelsey McQuillan is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater Area High School softball team. Junior catcher Christine Nolde joins McQuillan in earning all-conference honors for the Ponies, who finish the season with an 8-12 record.
Boys lacrosse — After helping the Stillwater boys lacrosse team to its first-ever Suburban East Conference championship, senior Peter Flock receives the team’s Most Valuable Athlete Award. Sam Mathieu, Ryan Aldridge, Cody Holsten and Carson Cannon join Flock in receiving All-SEC honors for a team that finishes with a 12-2 record, including 6-0 to win the conference title in just its third season as a varsity sport.
Girls golf — One of three all-conference and all-state performers for the Ponies, sophomore Hailey Boner is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls golf team. Sophomore Cassie Deeg and junior Abby Thiets also receive All-SEC and all-state honors for the Ponies, who win conference and section championships before placing third at the state meet.
