Nate Ricci

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Senior Wayde Hall celebrates his birthday by holding off runner-up Addison DeHaven of Brookings by nearly six seconds as the Stillwater boys cross country team captures the title at the Faribault Invitational. The Ponies score 32 points to easily outdistance eighth-ranked Owatonna (89) in the team standings. Eric Colvin and Eli Krahn finish third and fourth to help pace Stillwater.

