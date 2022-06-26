This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Hockey — Stillwater boys hockey coach Phil Housley is chosen head coach for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships in Ufa, Russia. Housley previously served as an assistant coach on the U.S. Junior Team when it won bronze medals in 2007 and 2011 and was an assistant for the Men’s National Team in 2011.
Baseball — Senior Christian Abilla is chosen to represent the Stillwater baseball team in the Minnesota Lions All-Star Series as a member of the Metro East squad. While leading the Ponies to a 17-8 record and a third-place finish in the Section 4AAA tournament, Abilla posts a .406 batting average and .523 on-base average for the Ponies.
SAHS — Thanks to a productive spring sports season, Stillwater Area High School finishes with 423 points to place sixth in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA Challenge Cup standings for the 2011-12 school year. This marks just the second time in the past seven years Stillwater finishes outside the top five. The Ponies, who score 202 of their points in the spring, place behind only Eden Prairie (766.5), Minnetonka (578.5), Edina (540), Eastview (539) and Wayzata (511.5).
