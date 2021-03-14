This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys swimming and diving — Vince Radecke sets school records while placing ninth in both the 200 (1:43.82) and 500 (4:44.94) freestyle events for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team at the Class AA state meet. The junior also joins Paul Knaak, Tait Delahunt and Connor Rosell to place sixth in the 200 (1:27.71) and 400 (3:13.98) freestyle relays, helping the Ponies finish ninth in the overall team standings with 83 points.
Wrestling — From a group of six individual state qualifiers, senior Brock Horwath falls short against SEC rival Donny Longendyke of White Bear Lake to place second in the Class AAA state wrestling meet at 285 pounds. Horwath finishes the season with a 39-3 record and all three losses came against Longendyke. Mitch Elmer, a fellow senior and training partner with Horwath all season, wins three straight matches to place third in the state at 215 pounds.
SAHS — A three-sport standout at Stillwater Area High School, senior Caitlin Hewes receives the school’s Athena Award, which honors outstanding student-athletes from St. Paul area public and private schools. Hewes serves as a captain in three sports for the Ponies, including cross country, hockey, and track and field. She has been an all-state honoree in all three sports and is expected to graduate with a total of 15 letters — which is five each in all three sports.
