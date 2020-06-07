This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls lacrosse — A late surge comes up short as the Stillwater girls lacrosse team falls to Mounds View 12-11 in the finals of the Section 4 tournament. Sammi Reiter scores four goals and Hannah Dickman adds three for the Ponies, who make their first-ever section finals appearance in their third season as a varsity sport.
Synchronized swimming — First-place finishes in all three trio and team events lift Wayzata to a 151-112 victory over Stillwater in the synchronized swimming state meet at the University of Minnesota. Summer Olson takes top honors in the figures, extended solo and extended duet (with Claire Rutscher) to lead the way for the Ponies, who finish as the state runner-up for the seventh year in a row.
Golf — Attempting to set a Guinness World Record for fastest round of golf, assistant PGA professional Eddie Wynne plays StoneRidge Golf Club in just 28 minutes and 44 seconds. Wynne made three birdies and an eagle during the round while playing tees that measured around 6,500 yards.
Baseball — Brandon Schuman singles to drive in the game-winner as the Stillwater baseball team clips East Ridge 4-3 in the Section 4AAA quarterfinals at Midway Stadium in St. Paul. With the victory, the Ponies (18-3) improve to 6-1 in one-run games.
Running — Chris Boldt runs to a victory in the Jon Francis Half Marathon, an event that features nearly 1,000 runners and is named after his former Stillwater cross country and track and field teammate. Boldt finishes the second annual race in a time of 1:16.03.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.