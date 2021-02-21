This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Wrestling — With the Ponies clinging to a 30-28 lead with one match remaining, White Bear Lake’s undefeated and No. 1-ranked heavyweight Donny Longendyke records a 2-1 decision over No. 3-ranked and previously unbeaten Brock Horwath to lift the Bears to a 31-30 dual meet victory. Ben Reil and Mitch Elmer notch pins for Stillwater at 189 and 215 pounds to set the stage for the dramatic finale.
Nordic skiing — Leading five individual qualifiers for the Stillwater boys, Brett Ylonen places 12th as part of a strong showing for the Ponies in the Nordic skiing state meet. The Ponies, who finished one point behind Roseville at sections to miss out on a state team bid, place four skiers in the top 33, including Eric Johnson (28th), Joey Bauer (32nd) and Sean Bjork (33rd). Nora Gilbertson finishes ninth and Cassie Pratt places 42nd while competing as individuals for the Stillwater girls.
Alpine skiing — Will Raedeke places 31st overall as the Stillwater boys alpine ski team ties Edina for sixth place in the state meet at Giants Ridge. Steig Peterson and Jake Allison finish 50th and 53rd for the Ponies, who make their first state appearance in three years. Kelsey Sievert (36th) and Avery Clifford (46th) also compete at state for the Stillwater girls.
