This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls swimming and diving — Hannah Bowen and Emily Jacobs each win two events to help send the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team to a 93-78 Suburban East Conference victory over Hastings. The victory locks up another undefeated SEC campaign for the Ponies (9-0 SEC, 11-0), who stretch their conference winning streak to eight in a row.
Boys cross country — Placing five runners in the top 15, the Stillwater boys cross country team scores 47 points to outdistance Roseville (56) and White Bear Lake (62) for the Section 4AA championship at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Tom Linner paces the Ponies in third place while Eric Colvin and Wayde Hall finish 6th and 10th.
Girls soccer — Trailing by two goals in the second half, the second-seeded Stillwater girls soccer team receives a goal from Katie Holder and two from Rachael Berns to overtake Elk River 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state tournament at Hopkins High School. Berns delivers the game-winner less than three minutes into overtime.
