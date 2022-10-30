Phil Johnson col.jpg

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys soccer — Eastview is a model of efficiency while scoring goals on its only three shot of the game while upending Stillwater 3-1 in the Class AA state semifinals at the Metrodome. It’s the first time all season a team scores more than one goal against the Ponies. Stillwater follows with a 3-0 victory over Bloomington Jefferson in the third-place game to finish with a 16-2-4 record in what is the final season for legendary head coach Phil Johnson — who ends a remarkable career with a 451-156-64 record and 16 section titles, 17 conference championships, and two state titles in 32 seasons.

