This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys soccer — Eastview is a model of efficiency while scoring goals on its only three shot of the game while upending Stillwater 3-1 in the Class AA state semifinals at the Metrodome. It’s the first time all season a team scores more than one goal against the Ponies. Stillwater follows with a 3-0 victory over Bloomington Jefferson in the third-place game to finish with a 16-2-4 record in what is the final season for legendary head coach Phil Johnson — who ends a remarkable career with a 451-156-64 record and 16 section titles, 17 conference championships, and two state titles in 32 seasons.
Girls tennis — After sharing the Suburban East Conference title with Mounds View during the regular season, the Stillwater girls tennis team edged the Mustangs 4-3 to claim the consolation title in the Class AA state tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center. The Ponies (17-3), who lost to Mounds View 5-2 earlier in the season, received singles victories from Savannah Johnson, Aliza Deming and Jenna Sherrick and a point from Hannah Quinn and Shelby Ahrendt at second doubles to upend the Mustangs.
SAHS — Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel, who coached the Ponies to a 262-146 record with five conference titles and two state tournaments appearances in 17 seasons, is inducted into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
