This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Alpine skiing — The Stillwater girls and boys alpine skiing teams record victories in their final Suburban East Conference events of the season to wrap up conference championships. Natalie Gjermo leads three Ponies in the top nine as the Stillwater girls hold off East Ridge 4,070-3,771 for the SEC crown. Steig Peterson and Will Raedeke place first and third to help the Ponies hold off Forest Lake 3,818-3,284 for the boys team title.
Gymnastics — Kylie Wittl posts the top scores in the vault (9.425), uneven bars (9.1) and all-around (35.575) to help send the Stillwater gymnastics team to a 136.35-125.15 Suburban East Conference victory over Hastings at the Hastings National Guard Armory. Sami Matschi sets the pace for Stillwater in the beam (9.025) and Sidnee Ronsberg provides the team’s top score in the floor (8.55).
Wrestling — The Stillwater wrestling team is on the winning end of an unusual sequence that results in a 34-33 nonconference victory over Henry Sibley as part of a triangular at Coon Rapids High School. The Warriors notch a pin in the heavyweight match to rally from a 33-28 deficit, but the wrestler is assessed a one-point unsportsmanlike penalty for taking the straps down on his singlet before leaving the mat. This leaves the teams tied at 33-all before Stillwater wins the tie-breaking for having the least number of points deducted.
