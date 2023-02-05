Kylie Wittl col.jpg

Kylie Wittl

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Alpine skiing — The Stillwater girls and boys alpine skiing teams record victories in their final Suburban East Conference events of the season to wrap up conference championships. Natalie Gjermo leads three Ponies in the top nine as the Stillwater girls hold off East Ridge 4,070-3,771 for the SEC crown. Steig Peterson and Will Raedeke place first and third to help the Ponies hold off Forest Lake 3,818-3,284 for the boys team title.

