This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys cross country — In a race that features four of the top five rated teams in the state, Stillwater scores 82 points to hold off runner-up Burnsville (110), Wayzata (114), Eden Prairie (119) and Edina (119) and win the Chaska Lions Invitational. Wayde Hall finishes eighth while Eric Colvin and Tom Linner place 13th and 15th to lead the Ponies.
Volleyball — In addition to honoring cancer survivors and raising money for breast cancer research, the Stillwater volleyball team breezes to a 3-0 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake at SAHS. Savannah Sprenger leads the Ponies with 13 kills, including seven in the third game. Susan Evans delivers 25 set assists and Maddie Brandon finishes with a team-high 16 digs.
Colleges — Stillwater Area High School graduate and St. Cloud State University sophomore Kenzie Hanzlik is chosen the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Soccer Player of the Week for her performance in victories over Sioux Falls, Minnesota State-Moorhead and Minnesota-Crookston. Hanzlik made 13 saves in the three games, each shutout victories.
