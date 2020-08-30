This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys cross country — Wayde Hall becomes the first sophomore since Luke Watson in 1995 to win the Stillwater boys cross country team’s annual twi-light meet at Stillwater Junior High School. Hall crosses the line in 15:50 to edge junior Tom Linner (15:54) by four seconds.
Awards — Recent SAHS graduates Jessie Diggins and Gabe Hanson are recipients of the Jim McLaughlin Scholarship, which is presented annually to two Stillwater seniors who display character, leadership, citizenship, scholarship and athletic ability.
Girls tennis — Senior Katherine Beach finishes with a 2-1 record to place third at No. 2 singles to help the Stillwater girls tennis team to a fifth-place finish in the eight-team McGuire Invitational at SAHS.
