This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Football — Senior kicker Sam Pearson drills a 27-yard field goal as time expires to lift Stillwater to a 17-14 Suburban East Conference football victory over White Bear Lake at Price Field. Quarterback Nate Ricci completes 10 of 14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns and also rushes for 82 yards on 15 attempts to lead the Ponies.
Volleyball — Sophia Vick and Bri Horwath each provide a team-high 14 kills to help propel the Stillwater volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Forest Lake. It was the Suburban East Conference opener for the two-time reigning conference champion Ponies, who prevail by scores of 24-26, 26-24, 25-22 and 25-9.
Boys cross country — Led by Wayde Hall and Tom Linner in second and third place, the Stillwater boys cross country team places five runners in the top 10 to outscore White Bear Lake 30-65 and win the 17-team Faribault Invitational. Eric Colvin (6th), Tayler Aarness (9th) and Sean Bjork (10th) also place among the top 10 for the top-ranked Ponies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.