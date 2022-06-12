This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Softball — After throwing a no-hitter in the quarterfinals, junior Hannah Heacox continued with a strong effort throughout to help send the Stillwater softball team to a 6-2 victory over top-seeded Maple Grove to capture the Class AAA state championship. Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Dani Wigen add two hits apiece for the Ponies (21-8), whose eight losses are the most of any large-school state champion since the inaugural state tourney in 1977.
Boys track and field — Junior Wayde Hall places third in the 1,600 meters (4:14.58) and 3,200 meters (9:19.68) to pace the Stillwater boys track and field team in the Class AA state meet. The Ponies totaled 27 points to finish 10th in the team standings. Tom Linner places seventh in the 800 (1:55.57) and eighth in the 1,600 (4:19.66) while Eric Colvin adds an seventh-place finish in the 3,200 (9:25.55) for the Ponies. In the field events, Nate Bird places eighth in the discus (153-2) and Connor O’Neill finishes ninth in the pole vault (13-6).
Girls track and field — Kelcie Kempenich and Natalie Phippen contribute to second-place finishes in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays for the Stillwater girls track and field team at the Class AA state meet. Bethany Adkins and Alex Crain fill out the runner-up 4x200 relay team, which sets a school record with a time of 1:41.76, while Fiona Montie and Maria Morley complete the 4x400 relay team (3:57.15).
