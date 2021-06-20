This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys track and field — Standing in fifth place with just one event remaining, Makao Day, Nate Ricci, Marshall Davis and Neal Goff set an all-time state record while winning the 4x400 relay (3:16.69) and vaulting the Ponies to their first MSHSL state championship since 1998. The Ponies outscored Wayzata 47-43 for the title.
Girls golf — After starting the day six shots behind the first-round leader, Stillwater junior Cassie Deeg fires a 2-under par 71 in the second round to earn a share of the individual state title with Cretin-Derham Hall’s Celia Kuenster at the Class AAA girls golf state meet at Bunker Hills. Deeg and the Ponies also place second in the state team standings, just seven shots (661-668) behind Wayzata.
Baseball — Facing the team it lost to in the state quarterfinals a year earlier, the Stillwater baseball team blanks Forest Lake 9-0 in the Class AAA state quarterfinals at Midway Stadium. David Koll throws a complete game five-hitter for the Ponies. Pad Getchell also sets a state tournament record with five hits in the game.
Boys golf — Drew Lynch notches nine birdies and an eagle, but also a few bogeys, to finish in a tie for eighth place in the Class AAA boys golf state tournament. The senior starts the second round in second place and remains in the hunt after a 37 on the front nine, but then slips back after a 40 on the West nine to finish five shots behind individual champion Max Kelly (70-73—143) of Forest Lake.
