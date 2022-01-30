This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys swimming and diving — On the heels of three straight fifth-place finishes, the Ponies move up one spot to fourth in the boys swimming and diving Class AA True Team state meet. Paul Knaak earns a first-place finish for the Ponies in the 50 freestyle and helps lead Stillwater to another victory in the 200 freestyle relay with Tait Delahunt, Marcus Green and Vince Radecke.
Gymnastics — The Stillwater gymnastics team eclipses its previous best score by more than 1.5 points to place third in the 10-team Park Invitational with a total of 141.05. The Ponies finish behind only Roseville 146.875 and Eden Prairie (142.975).
Boys basketball — Matt Anderson scores 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Aaron Nichols hits a mid-range jumper with just two seconds remaining to lift Stillwater to a 56-54 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over East Ridge at SAHS. Andrew Duxbury finishes with 20 points to lead the Ponies, who also receive 13 points from Nichols.
Wrestling — The Stillwater wrestling team crowns four individual champions on the way to a runner-up finish behind Brainerd in the 10-team Elk River Invitational. Ben Kollaja (106 pounds), Wayde Hall (113), Austin Jordan (120) and Branden Madsen (145) each claimed individual titles for the Ponies, who also received a second-place finish from Matt Riehle (132) and third-place showings from Dillan Nelson (126) and Austin Anders (138).
