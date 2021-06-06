This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys track and field — The Stillwater boys track and field team gains 11 entries for the state meet after cruising outlasting runner-up Roseville 168.5-151.5) in the Section 4AA meet at Stillwater Area High School. The Ponies advance their 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays and receive individual bids for Neal Goff (400), Tom Linner (800), Eric Colvin (3,200), Marshall Davis (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Nate Ricci (long jump), Nate Bird (discus) and Connor O’Neil (pole vault).
Girls track and field — Caitlin Hewes (1,600), Natalie Johnson (300 hurdles), Anna Posbergh (long jump and pole vault), Adri Nora (shot put) and Allie Giebel (high jump) each qualify for the state meet while helping the Stillwater girls track and field team edge Roseville by just two points (158-156) to win the Section 4AA championship at SAHS.
Girls lacrosse — The Stillwater girls lacrosse teams makes history while qualifying for its first-ever state tournament with an 18-11 victory over Coon Rapids in the finals of the Section 4 tournament. The Ponies, who lost by just one goal in the section finals a year earlier, received five goals from Sammi Reiter and four from Dana Almquist. Hannah Dickman also totals two goals a team-high five assists.
Running — Stillwater’s Pete Hoyem runs to his second victory in three years at the Stillwater Marathon, crossing the finish line in a winning time of 2:53.32. Hoyem won the inaugural Stillwater Marathon in 2009 and was third in 2010. April Cole of Hammond, Wis., is the top women’s finisher in a time of 3:11.53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.