This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys lacrosse — Sam Sagissor and George Uppgren each score three goals to help send Stillwater to a 14-11 Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse victory over Cretin-Derham Hall at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Zach Shockency finishes with eight saves for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 5-0), who also receive two goals apiece from Nick Athmann and Chris Rick while handing the Raiders (2-1, 4-1) their first loss of the season.
Girls golf — Just five months after ACL surgery wiped out her entire basketball season, Erin Thiets shoots a 41 to set the pace for Stillwater as the Ponies place fourth with a score of 191 in a Suburban East Conference girls golf meet at River Oaks Golf Course. Leah Kroening adds a 45 for the Ponies.
Boys track and field — The Stillwater boys track and field team finishes first in just four events, but relies on depth to overtake host Mounds View 228-176 in the six-team Bob Stewart Invitational. Eric Colvin (1:57.66), Wayde Hall (1:58.18)and Sean Bjork (1:59.79) each finish in under two minutes to lead a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 for the Ponies, who also receive firsts from Nate Bird in the discus (152- 1/2), Connor O’Neill in the pole vault (13-6) and the 4x200 relay (1:35.66).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.