Erin Thiets

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys lacrosse — Sam Sagissor and George Uppgren each score three goals to help send Stillwater to a 14-11 Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse victory over Cretin-Derham Hall at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Zach Shockency finishes with eight saves for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 5-0), who also receive two goals apiece from Nick Athmann and Chris Rick while handing the Raiders (2-1, 4-1) their first loss of the season.

