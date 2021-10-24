This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls swimming — Despite entering as an underdog based on section times, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team (2,254.5) delivers an inspired performance to overtake Edina (2,167.5), Wayzata (2,064) and Minnetonka (1,857) to win its seventh True Team state championship in the eight years the event has been contested. Edina places first in six of nine individual events while Stillwater’s only first comes from Claire Rutscher, Mady Gockowski, Kristin Erf and Sophia Bisch in the 200 medley relay.
Boys cross country — With medalist Eric Colvin setting the pace, the Stillwater boys cross country team features eight runners who earn All-Suburban East Conference honors while sending the Ponies to a comfortable 35-68 victory over White Bear Lake and the rest of the field in the conference meet at Falcon Ridge Golf Course. Tom Linner, Wayde Hall, Tayler Aarness, Sean Bjork, Matt Chu, Ethan Anderson and Nate Hanson also earn all-conference honors for the Ponies.
Colleges — Stillwater graduate and University of Minnesota sophomore Maggie Keefer is chosen the Big Ten Diver of the Week for the second straight week. It marks the third career diver-of-the-week award for Keefer, a two-time individual state champion for the Ponies.
