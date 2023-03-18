Andrew Duxbury col.jpg

Andrew Duxbury

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — No. 2-seeded Woodbury receives a combined 37 points from Renard Suggs and Matt Ambriz to defeat Stillwater 52-44 in the finals of the Section 4AAAA boys basketball tournament at East Ridge High School. It was the fourth time in six years the Ponies (22-7) are eliminated by the Royals (25-4), who advance to state for the second year in a row. Andrew Duxbury finishes with 11 points to lead Stillwater, which also receives eight apiece from Joe Quinn and Matt Anderson.

