This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys basketball — No. 2-seeded Woodbury receives a combined 37 points from Renard Suggs and Matt Ambriz to defeat Stillwater 52-44 in the finals of the Section 4AAAA boys basketball tournament at East Ridge High School. It was the fourth time in six years the Ponies (22-7) are eliminated by the Royals (25-4), who advance to state for the second year in a row. Andrew Duxbury finishes with 11 points to lead Stillwater, which also receives eight apiece from Joe Quinn and Matt Anderson.
MSHSL — The Minnesota State High School League announces section assignments for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 school years and there are a few notable changes for Stillwwater programs. In gymnastics, Roseville moves back into Section 4AA with the Ponies on the heels of six state championships in the previous eight years. In other changes, Roseville replaces Cretin-Derham Hall in Section 4AAAA and the Stillwater alpine skiing teams are moved from Section 4 to Section 7. The boys and girls lacrosse sections also change as the state tournaments in that sport expand from four to eight teams.
SCPA — Jakob Schollmeier scores 16 points and Cameron Mehls adds 11, but the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team falls to top-seeded Maranatha 73-54 in the Section 4A semifinals.
