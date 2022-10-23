This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls swimming and diving — The Ponies knock off Cretin-Derham Hall 97-79 in a Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving dual meet to achieve the 100th consecutive dual meet victory for the Stillwater program. Sophia Bisch and Claire Rutscher each win two individual events to help pace the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 10-0), who also secure at least a share of their 10th straight conference championship.
Football — Sophomore running back Zach Knox delivers a memorable performance with a school record 48 carries for 280 yards to help send the Stillwater football team to a 21-14 victory over Hastings that secures a share of the Suburban East Conference championship. Trailing 14-13 with less than three minutes left, the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 7-1) handed the ball to Knox on 11 straight plays on the winning drive that ended with Knox scoring from the 1-yard line with just 12 seconds remaining.
Girls tennis — After already qualifying for the state team tournament, the Stillwater girls tennis team advances singles player Natalie Phippen and the doubles team of Savannah Johnson and Aliza Deming to the state individual tournaments. Phippen places second in the Section 4AA singles bracket to earn her third trip to state in singles to go along with another appearance in doubles. Johnson and Deming do not drop a set while posting five victories to win the section doubles title.
Boys soccer — The Stillwater boys soccer team cruises past East Ridge 6-0 in the Section 4AA championship game. Sam Rasmussen delivers two goals while Jared Allen, Roman Devine, Patrick Roth and Steig Peterson add a goal each for the Ponies (14-1-4), who earn the 16th and final section title for hall of famer Phil Johnson, who announced before the season it would be his last as head coach.
