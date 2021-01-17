This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys hockey — With 2.7 seconds remaining, Stillwater center Cory Erchul wins the face-off from the left circle and snaps a shot into the net for an improbable goal with just one second remaining to send the Ponies to a 3-2 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over East Ridge at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. Michael Kreutzfeldt and Nick Anderson also score a goal each for Stillwater.
Nordic skiing — Racing for the first time at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Nora Gilbertson and Emily Olson finish 1-2 in a classical race to lead the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team to a victory in an SEC triangular meet over Mounds View and Park/Woodbury/East Ridge.
Wrestling — Jason Wood, Ben Reil, Mitch Elmer and Brock Horwath each record pins to help lift the Stillwater wrestling team to a 49-12 conference victory over Park.
